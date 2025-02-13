SEGA taps Lizardcube to develop Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

When SEGA revealed their “Power Surge” trailer at The Game Awards 2023, we knew the company was going to dust off some old IPs and breath new life into time…well today at Sony’s State of Play we finally got some concrete details regarding one of the titles that was alluded to in that mysterious trailer.

Shinobi which is actually currently being developed into a live action movie will also get a side scrolling platformer courtesy of Lizardcube, the studio who developed the much beloved Streets of Rage 4.

We got plenty of info regarding the game including the plot which involves Joe returning home to his ninja village burned to the ground (Seriously…name one ninja village that hasn’t burned to the ground…you can’t) and his fellow nins turned to stone. Now Joe has to go on yet another adventure to undo this petrification and take vengeance on those who razed his home!

The game looks visually stunning, the cell shading art style looks like it can belong on a canvas and the action looks intense as Joe bobs and weaves, cutting down enemy forces with his trusty katana. Let’s hope Lizardcube will be able to get a little cheeky and include Spider-Man, Batman and Godzilla.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is expected to appear on August 28th, 2025 on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance screens: