Elgato Capture 4K S unveiled and detailed

You want a way to show your sick time trials runs in Mario Kart World, but you want to make sure those who admire your handy work can see it in the highest resolution and at smoothest framerate, perhaps it’s time for you to pick up Elgato’s latest piece of capture card, the Game Capture 4S. This successor to the HD60 X makes it extremely easy for gamers to share their accomplishments on the internet. If you want to get fancy and make some edits to your clips you can use the newly released Elgato Studio software which replaces the company’s older 4K footage editing tool, the 4K Capture Utility (4KCU) which can be found on the company’s download page.

For a full breakdown of what this new capture card has to offer, please visit the device’s product page linked here. The 4K S is shipping now at the price of $159.99 and can be purchased directly from Elgato or via one of their numerous retail partners.

Elgato Capture 4K S product shots: