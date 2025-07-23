Check out Borderlands 4’s new Vault Hunter, Rafa the Exo-Soldier

Slowly but surely Gearbox is releasing all of the important details for Borderlands 4… such as revealing the all-new Vault Hunters that players will have to choose from when starting up their first Borderlands 4 game. For most of that coverage and announcement, see our articles and previews for the game here.

Anywho, Rafa the Exo-Soldier is the next Vault Hunter to be announced, and he seems to be a well-rounded killing machine suitable for players looking for a balanced player experience. Check out that official gameplay overview and a bit more info.

Stay tuned for the Borderlands 4 launch on September 12th, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, and the newly announced Nintendo Switch 2 edition in early October.

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software shared the Gameplay Overview for Rafa the Exo-Soldier, the second in a series of introductions to the four all-new Vault Hunters who are wreaking havoc on Kairos in Borderlands 4! In the Rafa Gameplay Overview, you can learn more about how he masterfully wields the cutting-edge weaponry stored in his Deadframe exo-suit. This former Tediore trooper is ready for fights at any distance, whether he’s slicing through enemies at melee range with his twin Arc-Knives, perforating midrange targets with his Peacebreaker Cannons, or blasting holes through multiple enemies with charged-up rounds from his APOPHIS Lance. Borderlands 4 launches worldwide on September 12, 2025 via PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, and is available for pre-order now. It will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3, 2025. More info on Switch 2 pre-orders will be available in the future.