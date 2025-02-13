IOI, Build a Rocket Boy show off Mindseye gameplay

It’s been a couple of years since we heard anything from IO Interactive. The publisher announced Project 007 in 2020, released Hitman 3 in 2021, and it’s been near-silence ever since. At today’s State of Play, however, we got a glimpse of their newest game, MindsEye, and it looks like it could be a lot of fun.

IOI released a pair of trailers — a cinematic trailer and a gameplay trailer, both embedded below — and it looks like Mindseye will borrow much more from Benzies' previous output than from Hitman, with plenty of guns and lots of big explosions. The game is due out later this year, so hopefully we'll learn more in the coming months!

IOI Partners and Build A Rocket Boy have officially unveiled MindsEye, an immersive cinematic thriller set to launch in Summer 2025. Founded by Leslie Benzies, one of video gaming’s most visionary directors and industry pioneers, MindsEye is a narrative-driven, single-player action-adventure game. Revealed during Sony’s PlayStation State of Play, MindsEye debuted with a cinematic story trailer and a gameplay showcase, giving players their first look at its near-future setting, explosive combat, and adrenaline-fueled driving sequences. “I’ve dedicated my entire career to crafting captivating interactive entertainment to delight players,” said Leslie Benzies, Game Director of MindsEye. “With MindsEye, we’ve pushed cinematic adventure to the next level – building characters and a world that feels truly alive. We can’t wait for players to step in and feel the immersive realism and tireless effort poured into every moment of the game.” MindsEye follows Jacob Diaz, equipped with a mysterious neural implant, the MindsEye, that has left him with disjointed flashbacks of his time in the service. As Jacob fights to uncover the truth, he is drawn into a world where AI, high-tech experimentation, and unchecked military power impact every step of his journey. Set in Redrock, a fictional desert metropolis in the not-too-distant future, MindsEye tells a story of artificial intelligence, human greed, and the battle for control, bringing Earth to the precipice of collapse. Players will explore a richly detailed world, uncovering hidden conspiracies while navigating a deeply personal and high-stakes narrative. MindsEye delivers intense combat where every decision determines survival. Players will engage in third-person shooter encounters, facing enemies that coordinate attacks, flush them from cover, and swarm with overwhelming force. Success depends on quick thinking, tactical positioning, and using the environment and a companion drone to gain the upper hand. Whether on foot, behind the wheel, or in the air, MindsEye keeps players on edge in a world which is constantly under threat. MindsEye launches in Summer 2025. Players can wishlist now on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation, and follow updates on X, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.