Shinobi: Art of Vengeance summons Tee Lopes and Yuzo Koshiro to compose its soundtrack

Sometimes you have to make fun for yourself and with two 2D ninja titles from prolific franchises coming out this calendar year, I’m concocting a “Ninja War” between the two studios that are putting them out.

Earlier this month Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound recently revealed that a trio of veterans of the NES trilogy will be contributing to the game’s soundtrack and now Shinobi: Art of Vengeance reveals their sound team and they came prepared.

Tiago “Tee” Lopes will be leading the effort with contributions from legendary composer Yuzo Koshiro will be teaming up to score Art of Vengeance’s soundtrack. Lopes has become a frequent collaborator with SEGA having worked on soundtracks for Sonic Mania, Streets of Rage 4 and he’s no stranger to ninjas, being responsible for the score of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s revenge. Koshiro is best known for his contribution to the original Streets of Rage trilogy and he left his mark on the Shinobi series with his work on The Revenge of Shinobi. To commemorate the announcement, Lopes sent a message to fans via SEGA’s X account where he will be performing a special DJ set in the near future which incorporates the music and sounds of the franchise as well as tease what he will be bringing to Art of Vengeance.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will launch on August 29th 2025 on PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms. Those who pre-order will receive a 10% discount on the title as well as an outfit based on the original arcade and the Fortune Hunter Amulet. Those looking to secure a physical edition of the game shouldn’t dawdle as it will be available via Limited Run Games until June 29th, 2025.