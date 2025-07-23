Win a trio of Double Dragon action figures at SDCC as Arc System Works teams up with Syndicate Collectibles and Toynk

It’s kinda wild that it’s been over 30 years since we last got action figures from the Double Dragon franchise, but thanks to Syndicate Collectibles we’re about to get some 1/10 scale figures of the Lee Brothers as well as Black Warriors. To celebrate the impending launch, Toynk is working with Arc System Works and Syndicate Collectibles to host the Double Dragon Showdown Sweepstakes during San Diego Comic Con (July 23rd to July 27th).

Those looking to be the first to get their hands on figures from this line can either enter at the Syndicate Collectibles booth on the show floor (#4129) or the Arc System Works America area at the Petco Park Interactive Zone. However even if you’re not attending San Diego Comic Con fret not as you can enter the sweepstakes online via the link shared here. However Con goers will be able to pick up the Jeff Action Figure which is a show exclusive.

If you rather not test your luck, you can pick up Syndicate Collectibles line of Double Dragon Action Figures at San Diego Comic Con or directly on the company’s site.

Personally I think Marian would’ve made the smarter Convention Exclusive…afterall you gotta give the boys something to fight for!

Double Dragon Action Figures product shots: