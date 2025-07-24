Nintendo eShop Update – Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Pokémon Friends, WWE 2K25

Hold onto your eShop wallets, there’s a rather robust selection new Nintendo eShop titles launching for the Nintendo Switch family today and/or soon, including… Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, the surprise release of Pokémon Friends, the Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25, WILD HEARTS S also for the Switch 2, Monument Valley 3, No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES, and many others.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV – Become the Superstar of the show in Jamboree TV, a game show hosted by Toad that is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the Super Mario Party Jamboree game. Throw an even bigger bash with minigames that use the Joy-Con 2 controller like a mouse1 and the Nintendo Switch 2 system’s built-in microphone to respond to your sounds. There are new festivities to join as well: Put yourself right into the action with CameraPlay2, enjoy two new rulesets in Mario Party Mode, get loud and excited in Bowser Live, and lock-in for the co-op Carnival Coaster. Party on with the Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV game – available now!
- Pokémon Friends – Unwind with puzzles in the Pokémon Friends game! Solve sets of three random puzzles to help untangle your mind. Then, place the yarn you obtain into the Plush-O-Matic: a special machine that creates in-game Pokémon plush. As you try to make them all, you can track your crafted plush in the catalog. You can also mark your calendar with a stamp each day you play, and then go back and practice the puzzles you played on those days. Complete friend quests for folks around town to earn rewards, including furniture which you can use to decorate your in-game plush rooms. You can also expand your catalog of plush with DLC3 packs, including the Puzzle On! Pack #1 and Puzzle On! Pack #2. Pokémon Friends is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems, as well as mobile devices4!
- WWE 2K25 – Rule beyond the ring anytime, anywhere! WWE 2K25 brings you an unparalleled lineup of Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers spanning generations. Take control of your Superstar from the women’s or men’s divisions in a single multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens and other Superstars infiltrate NXT to take control of the WWE universe. The game features new brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters and more — plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair and other WWE Superstars! WWE 2K25 is available now on Nintendo Switch 2.
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – As Kaname Date – a special agent with an AI partner embedded in his left eye – your mission is to track down Iris, an internet Idol trapped in a mysterious escape game. Conduct interviews to investigate her whereabouts, dive into a subject’s dreams to reveal clues hidden in their psyche and solve mind-bending puzzles to learn the truth. No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES launches on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch July 25. Pre-order is available on Nintendo eShop.
- WILD HEARTS S – As a hunter, face off against beasts that have endured the blazing lava, raging blizzards and rising miasma plaguing the harsh lands of Azuma. These beasts, known as Kemono, embody the very essence of nature in all its beauty and ferocity. The key to surviving the fight lies in joining forces with comrades and wielding Karakuri technology. Hunt giant beasts using a variety of Karakuri tech, now with up to three teammates5! WILD HEARTS S launches on Nintendo Switch 2 July 25. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Monument Valley 3 – Set sail for adventure in this brand-new story in the award-winning Monument Valley series. Monument Valley 3 takes you beyond the monuments and into the open sea. Play as Noor and navigate gorgeous, ever-changing environments, solve mind-bending puzzles, and uncover the secrets of the Sacred Light. When her village is threatened by rising tides, Noor must chart her own course and discover her strength in this stunning, emotional adventure. Monument Valley 3 is available now!
Nintendo Music:
- Throwback Thursday – The soundtracks for 26 old-school Nintendo Entertainment System and Famicom games have been added all at once to Nintendo Music6, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! Kick back with some of your favorite retro tunes from Donkey Kong, Duck Hunt, Ice Climber and more. Don’t know where to start? Check out the new “NES Selects” playlist, a curated selection of the very best tracks spanning Nintendo Music’s entire library of NES games. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- My Nintendo – Donkey Kong Bananza Rally Towel – Cheer on Donkey Kong and Pauline during their adventure in the Donkey Kong Bananza game with the Donkey Kong Bananza Rally Towel, a physical reward available only from My Nintendo! My Nintendo members can redeem 650 My Nintendo Platinum Points7 for this spirited towel while supplies last.
- My Nintendo x Donkey Kong Sweepstakes – Oh, Banana! Enter the My Nintendo x Donkey Kong Sweepstakes8 for a chance to win a bunch of goodies featuring Donkey Kong and his buddy Diddy Kong! My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points to enter up to 5 entries total. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/97196874440c21e7.
- My Nintendo Gear Up With Nintendo Switch Online Sweepstakes – Time is running out to enter the Nintendo Gear Up With Nintendo Switch Online Sweepstakes9 for a chance to win a collection of gaming goods inspired by classic games, the Nintendo Music app and more! Hurry – this sweepstakes ends July 31 at 11 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/925e7a1e6561f975.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 4×4 TRUCK OFFROAD CAR DRIVER
- and Roger
- Arcade Archives SUPER BASKETBALL
- Arcana Famiglia Rinato
- Ball Blast
- CAR SIMULATOR BUNDLE (CAR WASH, CAR HEIST, CAR DETAILING)
- Coloring Pixels: Collection 6
- Day of the Shell – Available July 29
- DORONKO WANKO
- Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions
- EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE3 S.V. PC-9801
- Explorers Collection: The Oregon Trail & Carmen Sandiego Bundle – Available July 28
- FPS Bullet Storm
- FRONT MISSION Remake Trilogy
- Giant Flee
- Haven Deluxe Edition
- Hyperspaced
- Knights of the Round Peg
- Learn to Play – Drift Moto
- MADO MONOGATARI: Fia and the Wondrous Academy – Available July 29
- Make it! Choco Banana
- Monster Legacy: Cozy Puzzle Crossing
- Noah’s Dilemma
- Noctuary – Available July 30
- Picture Treasure Hunt
- Pixel Game Maker Series HacoPiyo
- Pro Craps – Available July 25
- Rubber Duck Race Simulator – Available July 26
- Seashell Isle
- Shooter Bundle – Ghost Assassin, Hotline, Water Blast, Shadowblade, Yori’s Journey
- SOMA
- Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of The Rings Game – Available July 29
- TERASLIDE – Available July 25
- The Plucky Squire x The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse Bundle
- Tiny Titans – Card Rumble
- Transporter
- Zashiki-mawashi／座敷廻
- Zero-Sum Heart