SEGA announces five new games in development

SEGA promised they had something to announce at this year’s Game Awards, and it turned out they were understating things: they actually had five new somethings to announce.

Admittedly, they didn’t give many specifics on any of them. But as you can see in the trailer below — or if you head over to http://nextlevel.sega.com/ — you can see that SEGA has new games coming based on Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi.

Stay tuned for more news, but if you’re a fan of their classic franchises, you have lots to look forward to!

POWER SURGE: SEGA REVEAL TRAILER – TGA 2023:



