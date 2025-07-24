Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree surpasses 10 million sold, Nightreign tops 5 million

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are patting themselves on the backs this morning after announcing that the 2 most recent releases in the “Elden Ring Universe” have reached some impressive sales milestones.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC/expansion has officially topped 10 million sold, and the standalone Elden Ring: Nightreign has breezed by 5 million units sold within the 2 months of global availability. Very impressive results obviously… so we’re sure to see more titles in the Universe at one point or another! For now we have the Switch 2 release of Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on the way and the Alex Garland helmed live action movie adaptation in development.

Read on for the announcement from Bandai Namco and FromSoftware below.

The two recent releases set in the same universe as ELDEN RING™—the critically acclaimed action RPG with more than 30 million unit sales and 300 “Game of the Year” nominations and wins, including winning at The Game Awards, DICE, and GJA—have both recently surpassed global unit milestones. ELDEN RING™ Shadow of the Erdtree™, the DLC expansion to the original game recently surpassed more than 10 million units worldwide. Itself critically acclaimed and several game of the year nominations, Shadow of the Erdtree provided a new look at the mysticism and lore of ELDEN RING, taking players from the Lands Between to the Realm of Shadow, where they must follow in Miquella’s footsteps to discover more of what happened with Marika, the golden order, and the DLC’s enigmatic villain, Messmer the Impaler. ELDEN RING™ NIGHTREIGN™ released back in May of this year as a standalone multiplayer co-op action survival game. Selling more than 2 million units less than 24 hours after becoming publicly available, the game has already surpassed 5 million units globally less than two months after launching. Players never experience the same journey twice, and features encounters from giant enemies seen in ELDEN RING or older DARK SOULS® games. Recently announced as well are ELDEN RING: Tarnished Edition, which brings the base ELDEN RING game and the ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree DLC to the Nintendo Switch™ 2 console, with new character armor as well as customization options for Torrent, players’ faithful spectral steed. Also revealed earlier this year was a partnership with A24 to bring a live-action film adaptation of ELDEN RING with director Alex Garland at the helm.