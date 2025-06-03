Learn what is driving Joe Musashi as well as the arsenal he will be wielding in Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Looks like we’re getting a double dose of Shinobi: Art of Vengeance trailers as SEGA released a story trailer as well as a combat trailer for their upcoming action title developed by Lizardcube.

It seems the ENE Corporation and their evil immortal CEO Lord Ruse have decided to strike the Oboro Clan directly fearing the group would be a hindrance to their plans. With his village in ruins, his clansmen turned into stone…Joe Musashi sets forth on a quest of vengeance. However it seems a mysterious figure will reach out to ally with the lone member of the Oboro clan to offer aid against Lord Ruse.

Lord Ruse will rue the day he harmed the Oboro Clan as Joe will lay waste to all his forces with his blade and kunai, Ninji will aid in his traversal and with the Ninpo and Ninjutsu Joe will control the various elements to bring forth destruction against the foes of Oboro Clan!

However if you’re wondering why the word “double” was struck through in the first paragraph, well that’s because there was a 3rd video released about the game. A second volume of Behind the Studio was released stealthy late last week, in which Lizardcube Founder Ben Fiquet and Backgrounds Supervisor Julian Nyugen discuss how this latest collaboration came to be as well and the duo visit an extremely well stocked retro game store presumably in Paris.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will be coming to PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms on August 29th 2025. You can receive a 10% discount and bonus items if you pre-order the title on Steam, Microsoft Marketplace and PlayStation Store (eShop pre-orders will commence at a later date). For physical edition fans, Limited Run Games will be your place to go to for the physical copies…but act quickly as pre-orders will vanish into thin air after June 29th.

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | Story Trailer



SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | Combat Trailer



SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | Behind the Studio: Vol 2



