Loot and shoot once more, again for the 5th time as Borderlands 4 is set for a September 23rd release

At today’s PlayStation State of Play, we had not one, but two Randys show off gameplay footage for Gearbox Software’s upcoming looter shooter Borderlands 4. The excitable pair also revealed that the game will be getting its own dedicated State of Play presentation this spring which will give players a deep dive into the game and hopefully reveal more ahead of the game’s launch.

Speaking of launch, the bombastic Randy Pitchford (I believe he would be Randy #1 in this instance) revealed that the game will be coming out on September 23rd 2025. So get ready to grapnel around Kairos, collect a lot of guns and shoot plenty of bandits!

Borderlands 4 is now coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 on September 23rd, 2025.

Borderlands 4 – Official Launch Date Trailer:



