Get a glimpse of where Joe Musashi will tread in Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

After entrusting Lizardcube with Streets of Rage and seeing the title receive universal acclaim, it made sense that SEGA would work with the French developer to breathe life into one of their many dormant properties. So when Shinobi: Art of Vengeance was revealed we all had to pick our collective jaws up from the floor. While August 29th is still a ways away…thankfully SEGA has been slowly showcasing the game with some videos detailing the game.

In the past week or so, the publisher uploaded several videos showing some of the levels that Joe Musashi will traverse in this quest for revenge. The first is Oboro Village, the place where the master ninja resides…unfortunately it has been besieged by a new enemy and he must fend off. If you can ignore the fire and the violence, you will be awed by the lush bamboo groves and ornate statues which adorn the rustic buildings. In contrast is Neo City, an urban environment littered with graffiti and gaudy neon signs. What’s curious is the Mega Drive (Genesis for us Americans) billboard that is visible in the background…which throws me for a loop as to when this game actually takes place.

Outside of these stage samplers, we’re also treated to a video where we get acquainted with Lizardcube, the team which is handling development of the title. We are introduced to Ben Fiquet, CEO & Art/Creative Director and he goes on to explain the philosophy behind the game’s visuals. Also appearing in the video is Julian Nguyen-You, background supervisor, who explains the usage of light and shadow. The video even makes a bold proclamation “The Ultimate Shinobi has arrived”. Well…not quite, as August 29th is a bit away.

However I am looking forward to seeing if the statement holds true when Shinobi: Art of Vengeance appears in a puff of smoke onto PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, this Fall!.

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | Neo City Introduction Video



SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | Neo City Introduction Video

Watch this video on YouTube

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance ❘ Oboro Village Stage Introduction Video



SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance ❘ Oboro Village Stage Introduction Video

Watch this video on YouTube

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance | Behind the Studio: Vol 1

httpv://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJmnzjCB–8