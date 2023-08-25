TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge drops nearly a cartoon episode’s worth of footage of its new DLC

August 31st is a mere 6 days away and the fine folks of Dotemu and developer Tribute Games are whetting our appetite of their upcoming DLC Dimension Shellshock with over 10+ minutes of the new characters (Usagi and Karai) in action as well as tons of gameplay from the new Survival Mode!

As seen in previous trailers, Karai definitely uses some of the moveset of her TMNT Tournament Fighters. The first location in the Survival mode showcase also includes a nice little easter egg as Mirage is the name of the studio which created the turtles and the dimension is a black & white and has comic book panels. I definitely look forward to scouring every location in each dimension for easter eggs, but I should probably pay attention to the action going on, hopefully I’ll have good co-op partners watching my back.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is available now on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Dimension Shellshock which is the game’s first paid DLC will drop August 31st.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC | Gameplay overview:



