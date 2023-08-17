Get Dimension Shellshocked when the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC launches August 31st!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock finally has a release date and the new trailer released today introduces the DLC pack’s 2nd new playable character. The DLC which will add Miyamoto Usagi and the survival mode will also introduce Karai to the 87 animated continuity.

Karai, who debuted in the original comic in 1992, and has appeared in various other incarnations of TMNT didn’t actually show up in the beloved animated show which ran from 1987 to 1996. She’s often depicted as a high ranking member of the Foot clan and the daughter of the Shredder, however in Shredder’s Revenge she’s an ex-member of the Foot Clan. She’ll be putting the hurt on her former allies with a Kunai attached to a chain and moves which seem to originate from the SNES fighting game, TMNT Tournament Fighters! Dimension Shellshock will also feature new music from the game’s composer Tee Lopes and if it’s anything like what he contributed to the base title, I’m sure the tracks will be head boppers!

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is currently available on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox Platforms. The Dimension Shellshock DLC will arrive on August 31st and will cost $7.99.

