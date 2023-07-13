Go Underground to learn more about TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’s DLC

I thought I had enough turtles for a while, but it seems like the team at Dotemu and Tribute Games leaned in and whispered…No! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Dimension Shellshock was promising a new playable character in the form of Usagi Yojimbo, new play modes and new cosmetics I figured it would be one of those DLCs I’d buy but never actually get too deep into.

However with the clip the team shared today via PlayStation, survival mode looks to be a mode I might do more than just dabble in. Choose your favorite character, get your friends to hop on if you have any and take on combat challenges that get progressively harder. Once the action stops, choose between two portals that will take you to your next dimension and cash in on a reward, be it health, a temporary boon and even the ability to fight as a boss character. As you collect and form full crystals the action will only get more intense. What will you unlock when you reach the end of this mode, it’s anyone’s guess!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Survival Mode screens:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox Platforms. The Dimension Shellshock DLC is due for a release later this year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – Survival Mode Gameplay | PS Underground:



