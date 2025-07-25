Battle Beast is the latest combatant coming to Invincible VS

Sometimes a Nom de Guerre is cooler than your real name and this goes for Battle Beast, one of the many memorable characters from the Invincible franchise. The warrior who has an insatiable thirst for battle travels the cosmos looking for the ultimate battle. Thokk (yes, that’s his name and if you mock him for it in front of him…be prepared to defend yourself) is now looking for the fight of his life in Invincible VS as he was revealed as the game’s 6th character.

Battle Beast is one hell of a tanky character, so much so that he actually has Super armor which allows him to take hits from opponents without flinching. However he’s a much slower character with less mobility…but if he does connect your opponents can be in a world of hurt!

While San Diego Comic Con attendees won’t be able to go a few rounds with this newly announced character (EVO attendees will however!), they can however swing by Now or Never Comics (owned by former Harmonix and League of Heels alum Aaron Trites) on Saturday, July 26th from 11am to 1pm PST where they can grab a limited edition copy of Invincible Universe featuring a rendition of Battle Beast from the game. Also the game’s art director Dan Eder will be in attendance and will sign copies of that book.

Invincible VS will be coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2026.

Invincible VS – Battle Beast screens:



Battle Beast Gameplay Trailer | Invincible VS



The Glory of Battle! | Battle Beast Fighter Deep Dive – Invincible VS



