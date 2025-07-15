Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut review for Nintendo Switch 2

Platform: Nintendo Switch 2

SEGA released Yakuza Kiwami for the original Nintendo Switch not too long ago, and as a result, it had many fans asking if we’d see other Yakuza (or Like a Dragon, depending) games show up on the Nintendo platform. During a Nintendo Direct event for Nintendo Switch 2, we saw the first reveal of Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut.

Boasting new content, excellent performance, and arguably the best visuals of the game so far, Yakuza 0 made its way to Nintendo Switch 2 on the console’s release day.

To start off, I’d really like to highlight how the game runs on Switch 2. For those that have got their hands on the system, you know it’s a significantly beefed up (and larger) version of the original model, so it goes without saying games should generally perform better on the hardware. Naturally, SEGA took full advantage of this new tech and gave us the best way to play Yakuza 0, whether at home or on the go. It runs at a crisp 60 frames per second consistently without any noticeable frame drops. It outputs at a nice 4K resolution on docked mode when plugged into a capable TV as well. When you’re in handheld mode, you still get that nice and smooth framerate, but at a simple but respectable 1080p. Taking advantage of the Switch 2’s HDR-capable display, Kamurocho has never looked so gorgeous, especially on something so accessible. It really does feel like RGG and SEGA are making full use of this new console, and boy does it make playing Yakuza 0 better than ever before.



Now, being that this release isn’t just your typical re-release of an already existing fan favorite game, you’re probably wondering what makes it a “Director’s Cut” version, right? Well, for starters, the moment you start the game, you’re greeted to the opening movie you know and love but with an absolutely killer new soundtrack, of which is the previously unavailable Japanese-exclusive soundtrack. You’ll hear new music like this in a few places, so keep your ears tuned for that nice and new goodness.

There’s also a new online co-op mode you can play with friends. It isn’t cross platform as we currently have no news on whether the Director’s Cut release will even see release on other platforms, but it’s still fun. You can choose a couple different characters and effectively play a beat-em-up mode clearing stages. It’s a fun time, especially if you’re looking to just slap around a bunch of Yakuza members, thugs, or others with your friends. I can’t say whether it’ll offer a lot of time investment or not, as it’s nothing super expansive, but it is a fun side mode.

I really don’t have complaints about Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut. It’s exactly what it claims to be: a new, recut version of Yakuza 0 on the Nintendo Switch 2 with enhanced visuals and smooth performance. It takes advantage of everything very well, and being able to play it on the go is a massive bonus. For existing fans that picked up a Switch 2, it more than earns itself another playthrough. For those of you that are new to Yakuza and may have just started with Kiwami on the original Switch’s release, this is a prequel you don’t wanna miss out on. It’s the biggest and best version of Yakuza 0, and I’d argue an absolute necessity for Switch 2. You simply won’t find a better experience than the Director’s Cut.

Note: SEGA provided us with a Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut Switch 2 code for review purposes.

Score: 10