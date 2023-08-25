Karl Urban urges Armored Core VI fans to “Get to Work”!

But it’s the weekend, Karl, I’m not even supposed to be here. The actor who seemingly showed his love for giant robots during a promotional tour of Lord of the Rings Two Towers is promoting another giant robot franchise in a new ad for the latest entry of the Armored Core series.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon didn’t exactly need much promotion, if I was honest. The title was already riding the wave of anticipation due to being the follow up for Hideyaki Miyazaki and the team at FromSoftware. The franchise already has a fervent fan base that has been waiting nearly 10 years for a new entry in the series. The patience seems to have paid off as both old fans and newcomers will be treated to a riveting experience which will test that mettle.

If somehow this title is completely foreign to you, Bandai Namco has fired off 3 videos embedded below which will give the curious a glimpse of the world of Armored Core VI as well as the actor from Xena Warrior Princess, Star Trek (The Kelvin Trilogy) and of course Judge Dredd urging players to get in their Cores and fight for the future of Rubicon!

The title is out today on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S.

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Live-Action Trailer feat. Karl Urban — “Let’s Get to Work”:



ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON Live-Action Trailer feat. Karl Urban — "Let's Get to Work”

