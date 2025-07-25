Three’s Company no more as Elden Ring: Nightreign rolls out Duos mode on July 30th

If you’re having trouble getting a third man (R.I.P. Hulk Hogan) to explore Limveld, fret not as starting on July 30th you only need only one other Nightfarer to be on your way. A much asked for feature by the playerbase is finally coming to Elden Ring: Nightreign, the ability to start a run with just 2 players. The game’s publisher recently revealed that the title has sold over 5 million units, so clearly despite an initially confused reaction to the online co-op only game set in the Elden Ring universe, the game really has won over the fanbase with its different spin on the souls-like genre.

Version 1.02 will also be bringing bug fixes and quality of life enhancements, none of which was featured in the trailer which showcases a tandem of nightfarers getting things done in Limveld.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

