EVO details its entire schedule a week ahead of the event happening

EVO, the “Super Bowl” of the Fighting Game Community is nearly upon us and in recent years the event went from a straight tournament to a more festival-like event where players can enjoy activities on the floor, check out upcoming games and even buy wares from fan artists and creators. Well today the festival revealed its programming schedule which includes panels (Mostly on Friday) as well as when viewers can expect when Top 8s of each game will take place. Full details of the event can be found in the press release posted below.

As someone who experienced their first in-person EVO last year, having this resource will certainly help with my planning and I’m sure I’ll be able to maximize my enjoyment for the show. However for those who can’t make it to Vegas, all the action will be streamed on the official EVO channel as well as co-streamers’ channels so that a unique spin can be added to the action.

While tickets for the Arena on Sunday have been sold out, tickets for the show are still available and can be purchased at https://evo.gg/.

EVO 2025 is set to emanate from the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV from August 1st to the 3rd.

Final Details Unveiled for Evo Las Vegas with Time to Book Your Tickets for the Biggest and Most Immersive Event of the Year The three-day festival packs a punch for everyone to celebrate the fighting game community and its culture from generational fans to first timers LOS ANGELES (July 24, 2025) – The Evolution Championship Series (known as Evo) is just one week away, and the fighting game community still has time to secure their tickets for the biggest and most immersive event of the year. Evo presented by Chipotle will welcome competitors and fans from more than 60 countries to its flagship event on August 1-3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center with a packed three-day festival offering something for everyone. Tickets and hotel rooms are available at https://evo.gg/. With 6.5 million people expected to tune-in, Evo will introduce tens of thousands of fans in Las Vegas to upcoming gaming titles offering the opportunity to play them for the first time in person, including Quarter Up’s (Skybound Entertainment) Invincible VS and Arc System Works’ Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. In Street Fighter 6, Capcom revealed they will showcase Sagat next weekend, while 2XKO is bringing Vi to play before releasing their closed beta on September 9, 2025. Fatal Fury: City of Wolves’ upcoming DLC fighter, Ken Masters, will be a playable character at the SNK booth. As Evo kicks off, there will be showcases throughout the day with exciting new announcements, reveals, collaborations with publishers, panels with legends including five-time Evo champion Arslan Ash, and interactive segments for fans to enjoy, such as Japanese influencer Betty and nine-time Evo champion Justin Wong. Finally, fans can gather throughout the Convention Center for Watch Parties to witness the thrilling Grand Finals of the featured competitive titles. Evo will have official stream partners in French with MGG, Spanish with MainGame GG, Portuguese with Warner Play Brazil, and in Chinese on Douyu. Beyond the event’s eight official broadcasts, streamers will also be able to co-stream the competition for their communities. It’s all about celebrating competition, community, and culture, with everyone invited. “This year’s flagship Evo event will bring together people from all over the world in a celebration of fighting game competition and culture,” said Rick Thiher, General Manager of Evo. “Evo has become a must-attend event that creates and invigorates fighting game fandom. All ages can visit and explore a gigantic arcade of gaming classics, museums filled with FGC history, and a show floor full of exhibitors and vendors alongside our storied tournaments.” To kick-off, Evo attracts the best competitors from around the world who will compete in Arena and Extended lineups featuring the following titles: Arena Lineup SNK’s Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Cygames’ Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising

Arc System Works’ Guilty Gear -Strive-

Capcom’s MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2

Warner Bros. Games’ Mortal Kombat 1

Capcom’s Street Fighter 6

Bandai Namco Entertainment’s TEKKEN 8

Arc System Works’ Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Extended Lineup: offbrand games & Aether Studios’ Rivals of Aether II

SNK’s The King of Fighters XV and Samurai Shodown

Arc System Works’ BlazBlue Centralfiction and Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2

Capcom’s Capcom vs. SNK 2

SEGA’s Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O

Xbox Game Studios’ Killer Instinct The Arena and Extended Lineup Top 8 Finals will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Beyond the competition, Evo brings the fighting game community together. There will be plenty of major brands activating with immersive experiences at Evo including Chipotle (headlined with the foiled-wrapped Burrito Bus welcoming fans all weekend with free rides to a nearby Chipotle location to satisfy their cravings), AT&T, PlayStation, Qiddiya Gaming, Nacon, Zenni, Red Bull, White Claw Zero Proof, Under Armour, Voodoo Ranger IPA, and Grand Archive TCG. The panels and showcases throughout the weekend will be both entertaining and informative for all those interested in learning more about the FGC. Evo is also about discovering the culture of fighting games, and fans will have nearly 14 acres to explore, with one of the largest arcades in the U.S. with the Voodoo Ranger IPA Pop-Up Bar as a centerpiece on the Show Floor. Artist Alley is your destination to purchase curated art at Evo, as well as an expansive museum with exhibits that highlight the art of fighting games, featuring guest artists Shinkiro and jbstyle offering meet-and-greet opportunities. Another exciting exhibit offers fans the chance to recreate Evo Moment #37, where Daigo Umehara came back to defeat Justin Wong in one of the most famous moments in gaming history. Attendees can also be a part of the BYOC (Bring your own console) area, which is a community-led tournament area for fighting games not part of the Evo lineup. On the final day, Evo will kick off the Arena Stage with a major Invincible VS announcement alongside other must-see features throughout the day that will include Virtua Fighter, and Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. Other planned segments include Arc System Works, who will be making announcements regarding UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II on Saturday and Guilty Gear -Strive- on Sunday. Additional surprise reveals should also be expected during the weekend. The Evo Arena on Sunday is sold out and will feature a newly redesigned space with larger screens, additional seats and ticketed entry. “We’re seeing a real convergence of brands, publishers, platforms, and fans as we continue to build Evo into a global experience,” said Stuart Saw, CEO of RTS (Co-Owner of Evo). “Our community knows Evo is the place to be – whether in person or online – to not only play games, but connect and share in their passions collectively.” The complete Evo schedule is as follows (subject to change): Friday, August 1 (all times Pacific) Doors open at 8:30am

Museum closes at 8pm

Cosplay prejudging at 1-3pm, 5-7pm

Venue closes at 10pm or when competitive play finishes Friday Showcase: 9:30am: Stream Starts

10am: Show opening (Venue tour)

10:30am: Capcom Street Fighter League NA vs EU exhibition hosted by RobTV

11:30-12pm: Feature Interviews with two iconic Japanese artists jbstyle and Shinkiro

12-12:30pm: SEGA Panel

12:30-1:00pm: Warner Bros. Panel

1-1:30pm: Rivals of Aether II Panel

1:30-2pm: Evo Jeopardy with FGC commentator and content creator JM Crofts

2-3pm: Cygames Panel

3-4pm: Seth Killian Interview with five-time Evo champion Arslan Ash

4-5pm: SNK Panel

5-6:30pm: Invincible VS Developer Panel + Exhibition

6:30-7pm: Cannon Awards

7-8pm: Arc System Works HUNTERxHUNTERxNENxIMPACT Panel + Exhibition

8-8:30pm: Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Panel

8:30-10pm: Betty vs Justin Wong (nine-time Evo champion)

10pm: End of show Saturday, August 2 (all times Pacific) Doors open 8:30am

Museum closes 8pm

Cosplay prejudging at 1-3pm

Cosplay finals 5pm

Venue closes at 10 pm or competitive play finishes Top 8 timing (all times estimates and subject to change) Saturday Arena Finals lineup: 10am: Mortal Kombat 1

2pm: UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes

5pm: Marvel vs Capcom 2

8pm: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Saturday Extended Lineup Finals: 10am: GUILTY GEAR XRD REV 2

1pm: Capcom vs. SNK 2

5pm: Samurai Shodown

6pm: Rivals of Aether II

7pm: Killer Instinct Sunday, August 3 (all times Pacific) Doors open 8:30am

Museum closes 8pm

Venue closes at 10pm or competitive play finishes Top 8 timing (all times estimates and subject to change) Sunday Arena Finals Lineup: 10am: Guilty Gear -Strive-

1:30pm: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

4:30pm: TEKKEN 8

8pm: Street Fighter 6 Sunday Extended Lineup Finals: 10am: Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

1pm: BlazBlue Central Fiction

4pm: The King of Fighters XV Sunday Arena Stage Features: Invincible VS

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Marvel Tōkon Fighting Souls

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Virtua Fighter

TEKKEN 8

Evo

Street Fighter 6

and more!