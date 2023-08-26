One Punch Man: World reveals heroes will band together to fight evil!

The life of a hero is tough if you’re not one who’s just doing it as a hobby. Crunchyroll Games and Perfect World revealed some of the monstrosities which will plague humanity in their upcoming multiplayer action title, One Punch Man: World. Fans of the series will know and shudder at names such as Vaccine Man, Mosquito Girl, Beast King and Carnage Kabuto. However fret not citizens, the heroes of the Hero Associations won’t need to tackle these fiends alone! From C-Class heroes such as Mumen Rider, A-Classers like Lightning Max and Smile man are ready to push back anyone who seeks to wreak havoc. If they can’t get the job done, then S-Rank heroes such as Puri Puri Prisoner and Atomic Samurai will quell the crisis!

One Punch Man World won’t just be a perpetual slug fest, you can go about various cities and solve crimes with your wits as not all crime can be violence. Also in times of peace, you can explore the town and participate in leisure activities like arcade games. But when duty calls I’m sure the heroes will be ready!

One Punch Man World is currently in development for PC, and Mobile platforms. Those attending Gamescom can check out a demo of the game at the One Punch Man: World booth (B-031 – Hall 6)!

NEW GAMEPLAY REVEALED – Bosses and Multiplayer – One Punch Man World:



We are at gamescom with our first public demo and revealing this new gameplay featuring some of the major bosses and multiplayer combat. Unlock and level up fan-favorite heroes from the One-Punch Man anime series, including Genos, and more.

Enter the Hero Association hub to meet friends, take on missions, and team up for raids against destructive foes with other players.

Dive into intricate combat and execute perfectly timed dodges, skill combos, and spectacular ultimates, including all-new abilities for beloved characters. Fight your way through iconic moments from the One-Punch Man’s first season punch for punch.

Discover expanded moments from the anime or experience scenarios from an all-new point of view.

Explore City Z and participate in side activities and mini-games, while climbing your way to the top of the in-game rankings. For more information: onepunchmanworld.com