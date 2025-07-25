Borderlands 4 has “Gone Gold” which means it will absolutely come out on September 12th!

On Jul 24, 2025, 12:39 PM Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford exclaimed “We did it, you guys!” on his X account with no immediate follow up featuring context. Most normal folks assumed this had be something related to Borderlands 4, the company’s much anticipated sequel to the company’s looter shooter series…however for those who aren’t the sharpest knife in the drawer, their minds wandered (Did Randy just claim credit for the death of Hulk Hogan…give me a break it was a breaking story and very top of mind). Thankfully hours later we got context as Gearbox officially announces that Borderlands 4 has “Gone Gold”.

For those who aren’t familiar with that phrase, it’s a term which originated when games were distributed via optical discs. When games are “completed” and ready for mass printing, the game would be pressed onto a gold disc which will be used to make retail copies. That said given we are in an age where games are distributed digitally and Day 1 patches are commonplace the phrase really doesn’t hold the same meeting as games are never “finalized”. That said we should expect Borderlands 4 to make it to PC, and consoles on September 12th and on the Switch 2 on October 3, 2025.

