Marvel Cosmic Invasion revealed 2 new characters and other details at their SDCC Panel

While I had nothing but glowing thoughts about what has been revealed of Dotemu and Tribute Games’ latest collaboration Marvel Cosmic Invasion, I did have to push my glasses up, raise my finger in derisive waggle to proclaim “For a game with Cosmic in it’s name…it’s playable cast sure is anything but Cosmic”. Of the 9 playable characters revealed only 3 of them can be considered “cosmic” characters (Nova, Phyla-Vell and Rocket Raccoon). Thankfully the team has “Acktually’d” us detractors by revealing 2 new characters who are definitely “cosmic”.

At the game’s San Diego Comic Con Panel which took place last night, we learned that Beta Ray Bill and Silver Surfer will be joining the cast. For those who aren’t familiar with the characters, Beta Ray Bill is a Korbinite who once bested the Mighty Thor himself and was granted the powers of Thor by Odin. He’s been a steadfast ally and appears from time to time in comics throughout the years. The Silver Surfer is Norrin Radd, a man who sacrificed his freedom to protect his planet from the world devourer Galactus. He served dutifully, scouting for planets which his master could devour…that was until he arrived on Earth, where Alicia Masters, ally to the Fantastic Four helped convince him the planet and its inhabitants were worth sparing.

In addition to the two new playable characters we also learned who will be giving these characters a voice and man is this vocal cast stacked. The team managed to secure not one but two VAs from the Original X-Men Animated series and X-Men ’97 revival series. Cal Dodd and Alison Sealy-Smith will play Wolverine and Storm respectively. Other big gets are Steve Blum (Venom, Beta Ray Bill), Matt Mercer (Nova, Annihilus) and even Josh Keaton who will reprise his role as Spider-Man.

Now all we need is an actual release date…

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is coming to PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms sometime in 2025.

MARVEL Cosmic Invasion | Character Reveal | Beta Ray Bill & Silver Surfer



MARVEL Cosmic Invasion | Character Reveal | Beta Ray Bill & Silver Surfer

Watch this video on YouTube