Worlds collide as two new updates are announced for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge had us reliving our childhoods without depleting our quarter reserves. Much like Donatello, the team at Dotemu and Tribute games continue to tinker with the title even though it’s near perfect and they’ve finally revealed the fruits of their labor.

Dimension Shellshock will bring a brand new mode that will test your brawling skills , a new character to take the fight to the Foot Clan. Usagi Yojimbo, the creation of Stan Sakai and frequent collaborator of the Turtles in various incarnations, new music and new looks for the existing cast. Another update which will be offered for free will add new color options and eagle eyed viewers have already spotted a color scheme that mirrors the Turtles’ look from the classic Konami beat’em ups on the NES!

These two updates are scheduled for later in the year, meanwhile TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is currently available on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC screens:

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge – Dimension Shellshock DLC | Reveal Trailer



