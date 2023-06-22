Princess Peach game coming to Switch in 2024

It’s been a long, long time since Princess Peach got to star in her own game — not since 2005’s Super Princess Peach, in fact, and that was only a DS game. But at today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that Peach would at long last be getting another game in which she’ll get a chance to be the star.

Mind you, we don’t have many details beyond that. It’s coming to the Switch, and it’ll be out sometime in 2024, but anything else is a mystery. Genre? Plot? Basic premise? As of this writing, Nintendo doesn’t even have the short teaser trailer up on their YouTube channel. So for now, we’ll have to make do with the screenshots below, and wait patiently for more information.