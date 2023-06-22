Inspector Gadget returns in a time-bending adventure!

It all makes sense now. No wonder Nintendo had to break out the big guns (Super Mario RPG and Super Mario Bros. Wonder) today at their own Direct today…cause who could compete with the juggernaut known as Inspector Gadget! Well Nintendo you’re not gonna suppress this momentous news, as Inspector Gadget is back and he’s the only one who can free Metro City from the clutches of Dr. Claw!

In Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party, you’ll need to explore Metro City, take on Gadget’s time-displaced ancestors to recover the time machine parts he needs to thwart the forces of M.A.D. Once you’ve completed the story mode, you can enjoy the multiplayer mode with your friends and family!

Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party will skate onto the Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in October 2023!

Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party screens:

Microids is pleased to announce the video game Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party will be available September 14th 2023 in digital on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S and Steam. The retail version of the game will launch in October 2023 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Developed by Smart Tale Games, this new party game for 1-4 players will immerse you in the iconic world of Inspector Gadget. Stroll through the environments of the original series, meet characters such as Chief Quimby, Penny or the M.A.D agents and use the various gadgets of the Inspector to fight the M.A.D forces.