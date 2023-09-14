It’s Showtime for Princess Peach next March

Three months after Nintendo revealed the existence of a new game starring Princess Peach, at this morning’s Nintendo Direct we got a longer look at the game, as well as a release date and box art.

Called Princess Peach: Showtime!, the game comes out on the Switch on March 22nd. Based on the screenshots and video below, it looks like Mario’s love interest will have a whole bunch of stuff to do in her second-ever outing, with 2.5D platforming sitting comfortably alongside some fun-looking minigames. We’ll know for sure in six months, so stay tuned for more info!

Princess Peach: Showtime! - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

