Nintendo Direct: A Wonderful new Mario game is on the way

After a month in which we’ve seen highlights of new releases coming from Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and pretty much everyone else, today it was Nintendo’s turn to show off what they have in the pipeline (no pun intended).

Mario and friends were undoubtedly the stars of the presentation. The biggest announcement: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a return to the plumber’s 2D side-scrolling roots. The new game, which hits the Switch on October 20th, features Daisy as a playable character, Mario being able to turn into an elephant, and a whole bunch of other features that were promised to be fleshed out before the game’s launch.

There were plenty of other Mario-related highlights, too. There’s a remake of NES classic Super Mario RPG arriving on November 17th. On November 3rd Wario is getting a new mini-game collection, called Wario Ware: Move It. This summer we’re getting Wave 5 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, with a new course (Squeaky Clean Sprint) and 3 new characters (Petey Piranha, Wiggler and Kamek). And at some point in 2024, we’ll be getting a Switch version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, as well as an untitled game starring Peach. No details were given about the latter game, but it showed Peach wearing a dress that made her look like Elsa from Frozen (or any other blonde in a sparkling blue dress, obviously).

Among the other highlights:

A long look at Pikmin 4, which is arriving on the Switch in exactly one month, on July 21st. While the gameplay is similar to what we’ve seen in past Pikmin games, this time out you’ll have Ochi, a dog companion who can help you bash through obstacles and carry masses of Pikmin. There will also be nighttime expeditions, which will bring in new monsters and new glowing Pikmin. A demo is coming June 28th, and if you really want to get in the Pikmin spirit, HD remasters of Pikmin 1 and 2 are available on the eShop today

Detective Pikachu will make his Switch debut on October 6th with a cinematic adventure game called Detective Pikachu Returns.

Persona 5 tactical, a Persona 5 spinoff with — as the title implies — a heavy emphasis on tactical battles coming to the Switch November 17.

Vampire Survivors, the huge Steam hit where you battle wave after wave of enemies, is coming to the Switch on August 17th

Penny’s Big Breakaway, a 3D platformer from the team behind Sonic Mania, coming Early 2024.

Speaking of Sonic, we also got confirmation that Sonic Superstars, which was previously announced during Summer Games Fest, is coming to the Switch this fall.

There were also a few fun HD remakes announced. The widely-acclaimed Batman Arkham Trilogy will finally arrive on the Switch, and will include all three Arkham games — Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight — along with all DLC. No date beyond “Fall 2023” was given for that. We’ll also be getting Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 on October 24th, which will include not just the first three Metal Gear Solid games (which will also be available for individual purchase), but also the first two Metal Gear games, their SNES versions, graphic novels, screenplays, strategy guides, and a soundtrack. And, to round out the HD remasters, Star Ocean Second Story R is arriving on the Switch November 2nd.

There were plenty of other games and DLC announced — including new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC — so watch the full Nintendo Direct below, and then keep scrolling to see everything that was announced!

Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023 – Nintendo Switch:



Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023 - Nintendo Switch

Watch this video on YouTube