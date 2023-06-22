Start the embers of revolution as Persona 5 Tactica pre-orders begin today!

The Phantom Thieves are back once more and this time they’ve gone tactical! Persona 5 Tactica takes the plucky band of friends to a strange new world oppressed by a group known as the Legionnaires. Just when their detainment was imminent, the gang is rescued by a revolutionary named Erina who fights to free her people from the Legionnaires’ tyranny. Stuck in this realm for now, the Phantom Thieves reluctantly assist the rebels…even if they don’t necessarily trust their mysterious benefactor.

Take control and plan your moves accordingly when the game launches November 17th, 2023! For those who want to secure their copy early, they can do so today as pre-orders for the titles go live today at retailers and digital storefronts. Pricing and pre-orders incentives are detailed below.

Launch Edition Contains (Physical Only – $59.99)

Free Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro DLC (pre-order only)

Free Gift – Set of two exclusive coasters at GameStop (while supplies last at participating retail stores)

Digital Deluxe Edition Contains (Digital Only – $79.99)

Free Orpheus Picaro + Izanagi Picaro DLC (pre-order only)

Free Repaint Your Heart Challenge Pack (MSRP: $19.99)

Free Weapon Pack (MSRP: $7.99)

Free Picaro Summoning Pack + Raoul Persona (MSRP: $9.99)

Persona 5 Tactica will rally the troops on November 17th, 2023 on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.