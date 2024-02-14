Check out the next batch of transformations in the new Princess Peach: Showtime! gameplay trailer

Nintendo today raised the curtains on 4 new Princess Peach transformations which fans will be treated to when she stars in Princess Peach: Showtime! which hits the Nintendo Switch later next month.

This latest batch of media and details show off Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and last but not least, Mighty Peach. These are in addition to the previous set which was detailed not that long ago, here.

Have a look at act II below, and we’re pretty sure there will be a couple more acts before the game launches on March 22nd, 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime! screens:

Princess Peach: Showtime! – Transformation Trailer: Act II – Nintendo Switch:



Princess Peach: Showtime! – Transformation Trailer: Act II – Nintendo Switch

Watch this video on YouTube

Enter: Four new transformations have been revealed today for the upcoming Princess Peach: Showtime! game launching on March 22 for the Nintendo Switch system. Each transformation gives Peach the distinct dramatic flair she needs to save the day – and the play – from the Sour Bunch. The ensemble cast featured in today’s showing are Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach and Mighty Peach! Check out the new gameplay video showcasing these new transformations in action here: https://youtu.be/TjC5wETyIsE. Introducing: Figure Skater Peach – Use her practiced poise to take to the rink and put her foes on thin ice. Join a dazzling performance filled with quick-timed spins and jumps, and skate around the competition to help your fellow dancers!

– Use her practiced poise to take to the rink and put her foes on thin ice. Join a dazzling performance filled with quick-timed spins and jumps, and skate around the competition to help your fellow dancers! Dashing Thief Peach – Traverse, infiltrate, and swing through this daring performance with various gadgets and sneak by the defenses of the thieves of the Sour Bunch. Embrace the thrills (and charms!) of espionage, then make your dramatic escape.

– Traverse, infiltrate, and swing through this daring performance with various gadgets and sneak by the defenses of the thieves of the Sour Bunch. Embrace the thrills (and charms!) of espionage, then make your dramatic escape. Mermaid Peach – Being beneath the sea won’t stop Peach from carrying a tune! Use her magical voice to control schools of fish and harmonize with an aquatic orchestra. Direct these friendly fish to reveal pathways and help solve puzzles.

– Being beneath the sea won’t stop Peach from carrying a tune! Use her magical voice to control schools of fish and harmonize with an aquatic orchestra. Direct these friendly fish to reveal pathways and help solve puzzles. Mighty Peach – Look toward the sky: It’s … Mighty Peach! Go from hero to superhero and defend the locals with powerful punches and superhuman strength. Fly, fling objects and fight enemies in an action-filled spectacle in the sky and on the ground. In Princess Peach: Showtime!, Peach teams up with Stella, the Sparkle Theater’s guardian, to save the theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch. Using the power of Sparkle, Peach must take the stage of each show, transform and confront Grape’s evil acting troupe. As Peach, players will take on a bevy of leading roles – including a swordfighter, detective, ninja, patissiere, kung fu master and cowgirl. It’s going to take plenty of panache to bring this play to its triumphant final bow. Want to live it up princess style in New York City? Enter for the chance to win a three-night, four-day trip* between March 21 – March 25 to New York City for you and up to two others. Take in the sensational sights of the city, plus, receive a personal tour at the Nintendo New York store during the launch weekend for the Princess Peach: Showtime! game. And that’s not all! Coinciding with the release of Princess Peach: Showtime! on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $79.99. Exit, pursued by the Sour Bunch.