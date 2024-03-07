The curtain rises today on the Princess Peach: Showtime! demo

Heads up Princess Peach fans and assorted Nintendo Switch players, the downloadable demo for Princess Peach: Showtime! is now live on the Nintendo eShop!

Make sure to clear out some space on your SD card and get that download started right here: https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/princess-peach-showtime-switch/

The demo provides us with a small slice of the single player game that includes a couple of transformations including Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach.

Check out the new trailer and screens below and stay tuned for the game’s release on March 22nd, 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime! – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch:



Princess Peach: Showtime! – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Watch this video on YouTube

Princess Peach: Showtime! demo screens:

Step into the spotlight as Peach to save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch! A free demo of the Princess Peach: Showtime! game is available to download right now in Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. In the free demo of the single-player action game, players can experience the Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach transformations. Swing, strike, dodge and counterattack as Swordfighter Peach and cut across an action-packed stage. Then, turn into Patissiere Peach and get ready to whip up an array of delectable desserts to prevent the Sweet Festival from experiencing a serious sugar crash. Each of Peach’s transformations grant her distinct abilities that she will need to save the plays at Sparkle Theater. A new overview trailer details the variety of these transformations and highlights new information on the game – including customization options to add extra flair to Peach’s dress and Stella’s ribbon, and a closer look at the themed plays Peach will navigate on her adventure. Check out the video here. Princess Peach: Showtime! is now available for pre-order at select retailers, at Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop at a suggested retail price of $59.99. And coinciding with the release of the game on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $79.99.