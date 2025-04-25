The latest PS5 System Software update brings back classic PlayStation console UI customizations



Huzzah! Remember when Sony was in the middle of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary festivities and pushed out a cool PS5 appearance feature which would allow users to enable a classic console theme, but only for a limited time? Well that option is now back permanently as part of the latest PS5 System Software update.

The update, which started rolling out as of yesterday, has added an Appearance item under the Settings menu that provides the ability to apply a retro PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 theme to your PS5. Neat! See some of those in action below.

Also bundled in with this PS5 update is an Audio Focus feature, that provides customization via preset options for those who use headsets.

Boost Low Pitch: Amplify low-frequency sounds like roaring engines and rumbling noises.

Amplify low-frequency sounds like roaring engines and rumbling noises. Boost Voices : Amplify voice chats, character voices, and other middle-frequency sounds.

: Amplify voice chats, character voices, and other middle-frequency sounds. Boost High Pitch: Amplify high-frequency sounds like footsteps and metallic noises.

Amplify high-frequency sounds like footsteps and metallic noises. Boost Quiet Sounds: Amplify low-volume sounds in a wide range of frequencies.

Definitely head on over to the official PS Blog for a bit more info, and also get that PS5 updated so you can check out the new features right now.

