See Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s PS5 Pro update in action

With the PlayStation 5 Pro now officially available, there’s more than 50 enhanced PS5 Pro games to check out, with one of those highlights being Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Dubbed the “definitive version” by Square Enix and available right now, the game update brings many visual enhancements and improvements to the framerate, resolution, rendering quality and of course, stability! But seriously, check out some new footage of the game running on the PS5 Pro and some screens as well.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth screens:



「FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH』PS5 Pro「エンハンスモード」 Short Demoトレーラー



Alongside the launch of PlayStation 5 Pro, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH has received a brand new update which brings several improvements and additions, including the new Versatility Mode, for players on the brand-new console. One of the most acclaimed FINAL FANTASY games of the century and recipient of over 110 perfect review scores, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is PS5 Pro Enhanced to look, feel, and play beautifully on the latest PlayStation console and delivers an unforgettable experience that longtime fans and newcomers can both enjoy. Check out the new PS5 Pro screenshots and the new PS5 Pro Enhanced trailer. The improvements in Version 1.050 include: The addition of Versatility Mode, developed specifically for PS5 Pro, which combines the characteristics of the existing Performance and Graphics modes. Targets 60 FPS, similar to Performance mode Uses PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to optimize rendering and display a high resolution equivalent to Graphics Mode.

Utilizing the PS5 Pro’s High CPU Frequency Mode for a more stable framerate throughout the game.

Minor bug fixes and improvements to overall functionality and stability These enhancements provide a richer depiction of the world, battles, cutscenes and more, offering an even more immersive experience for players and allowing PS5 Pro owners to experience the definitive version of the critically acclaimed RPG.