Check out the PlayStation 30th Anniversary “Thank You” video and classic custom themes

Heads up PlayStation fans (and/or soon to be PS5 owners), Sony is continuing the festivities for the platforms 30th Anniversary by releasing a lovely Thank You video and sneaking a few classic PlayStation themes into the PS5 system update.

One thing of note regarding the video, the final game highlighted just happens to be Bloodborne with the phrase “It’s About Persistence” overlayed over the scene. Hmmm… considering the amount of begging for a remake/remaster/sequel that particular PS4 game gets, maybe a hint of something to look forward to?

See some shots of the video below and the limited time classic PS themes (courtesy of Wario64)

If you missed them, there also a new batch of sales going on, which are highlighted at the PlayStation Blog right here.

30th Anniversary | Thank You



