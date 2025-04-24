Light the dark skies with powerful magic as the Recluse in Elden Ring Nightreign

We will have the choice of eight archetypes to control in Elden Ring Nightreign as we try to survive in Limveld and publisher Bandai Namco has now revealed the fourth Nightfarer in a trailer released this week.

Wearing a very witchy hat, the Recluse has access to powerful magic to push back against the monstrosities the Nightlords sends our way. Will you team up with others and provide support to other nightfarers or will you step up to the front lines yourself and let these creatures know that they shouldn’t mess with someone of your intellect and power!

Elden Ring Nightreign certainly looks to turn the game’s formula on its head and if you are heading to PAX East in early May you’ll get another early chance to experience the title as the title will have a presence on the exhibition floor. Otherwise the game is set to release on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform on May 30th, 2025.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Recluse Character Trailer



