ATLUS reveals some of the English voice cast of RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Back in my day, we had to read the text displayed on the screens in games, but as this genre of entertainment got more and more expansive, we’re privy to having voice actors vocalizing the dialogue. So it’s not surprising that ATLUS’ upcoming remaster of Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. the Soulless Army will be fully voiced in both English and Japanese. In fact ATLUS revealed today some of the English Voice cast and you might even recognize some of these names.

Leading off the cast is Stephen Fu, who will be playing the titular Raidou Kuzunoha. Stephen has lent his voice to characters in major titles such as Street Fighter 6 (Jamie), Zenless Zone Zero (Wise) and Marvel Rivals (Iron First). Ray Chase will portray Gouto, Raidou’s feline mentor. Chase is quite prolific in the space having been the voice of Noctis from Final Fantasy XV, Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen and Puri-Puri Prisoner in One Punch Man. The journalist Tae Asakura will be portrayed by Dawn M. Bennett, who has voiced powerhouses such as Kale and Kelfa in Dragon Ball Super.

Kayli Mills will give voice to Kaya Daidouji, who is the girl that will set the game’s conflict into motion. This is a departure for the veteran voice actor as she’s been known to play women who can certainly hold their own in the form of Rapi (Goddess of Victory: NIKKE) and Keqing (Genshin Impact).

Mysterious in our world and mysterious in the Raidou titles, a fictionalized version of Grigori Rasputin will cross paths with Raidou and the question will be asked…how thick of a Russian accent will Chris Okawa give him? Finally the last character revealed in this announcement is General Munakata. What machinations of his will force Raidou to intervene? Surely I’m sure we’ll get a big villain speech vocalized by Joe Zieja, who is a veteran of several ATLUS titles having participated in Persona 3: Reload, Persona 5 Tactica, Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 5 Royal.

If you want to sample some of Stephen’s grunts as Raidou or hear a line from Dawn, ATLUS also released today two short clips detailing the game’s combat and the Quality of Life changes that the remaster will feature.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army will do some sleuthing on PC, Xbox Series X|S, the Switch and PlayStation platforms starting on June 19th, 2025.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – Summoners Guild | Combat



RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army – Summoners Guild | Quality of Life Changes



