PlayStation’s Black Friday offers include up to 30% off PS Plus, 40% off PS VR2 and more

Heads up all you existing or soon-to-be PlayStation players, Sony has revealed their official Black Friday offers.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a deal on PlayStation Plus memberships, so those looking to renew or pick up a fresh membership can do so an a bit of a discount beginning on November 22nd. New members and those eligible for an upgrade or renewal can get up to a 30% discount on a 12 month plan. The devil is in the details regarding renewals, upgrades and new memberships, so make sure to do a bit of research when the plans go live this upcoming Friday.

One big discount to keep an eye on is the 40% off for PlayStation VR2 hardware, which some of us still love and use regularly — especially in anticipation of high profile titles such as Hitman World of Assassination and Alien: Rogue Incursion coming in the near future. There will also be up to 25% off on DualSense controllers along with savings on PS5 console bundles, headsets and earbuds via the official storefront (http://direct.playstation.com). Select software via the PlayStation Store will be on sale as well, and there will be discounts on official PlayStation Gear and more.

See the details below or head on over to the official PS Blog for the latest.

As we head into the holiday season, we’re excited to celebrate another year of amazing PlayStation experiences with our community with PlayStation’s Black Friday offers that begin this week. From November 22 through December 2, players and gift givers can explore a range of amazing offers on games, hardware, accessories, and more across PlayStation Store, direct.playstation.com, PlayStation Gear, and at participating retailers*. Visit the official PlayStation Black Friday site starting on November 22 for updates on local offers, as offers will vary by region and retailer. Offers directly from PlayStation

Head over to direct.playstation.com to browse the latest offers and products directly from PlayStation starting November 22. This year’s promotions on direct.playstation.com include PlayStation 5 console offerings such as the PS5 console – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle, PlayStation VR2, DualSense wireless controllers, Pulse Elite wireless headsets, Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, PS5 console covers, and select PS5, PS4, and PC titles, while supplies last. Black Friday at participating retailers

Offers on PS5 consoles, PlayStation VR2, games, and PS5 accessories including DualSense wireless controllers, Pulse Elite wireless headset, Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, are also available at participating retailers globally. Check your local retailer for details on seasonal PlayStation promotions, such as the launch offer on the new PS5 console – Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (while supplies last), available starting this week at participating retailers. PlayStation Plus

Players who join PlayStation Plus during PlayStation’s Black Friday promotion can save up to 30% on a 12-month membership. Current PlayStation Plus Essential members can save 25% on the remainder of their membership when upgrading a current plan to PlayStation Plus Extra, or save 30% when upgrading from PlayStation Plus Extra to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe. With PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe, get access to monthly games, exclusive discounts, online multiplayer, and hundreds of PS4 and PS5 titles through the Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, including hit titles like The Last of Us Part I, Grand Theft Auto V, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and many more**. Within the Sony Pictures Core app, PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members also have access to the Sony Pictures Catalog with up to 100 movies to stream on demand***. During the Black Friday promotional period, PlayStation Plus members can unlock special discounts on recent releases, while all PS5 and PS4 players can enjoy movie discounts made for gamers, including VENOM and more. PlayStation Gear

Visit PlayStation Gear to save up to 40% off on select merchandise including apparel, drinkware, and more from fan-favorite titles like The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Forbidden West, and God of War Ragnarök – no promo code necessary. Head over to gear.playstation.com for more details. PlayStation Store

Offers on hundreds of PS5 and PS4 digital games are also coming to PlayStation Store, including popular titles like EA Sports Madden NFL 25, Star Wars Outlaws, Hogwarts Legacy, and much more. Visit PlayStation Store when the promotion begins on November 22 to view the full selection and find out your local savings.