Soar into the skies with the girl of your dreams in Kamikaze Lassplanes now on Nintendo Switch

If you knew the true story of what it took for Kamikaze Lassplanes to take off on the Nintendo Switch, you’d see how it somewhat mirrors the game itself. A bright and bubbly presentation that hides a tumultuous tale. Well thankfully it ends well as this unique visual novel/shoot’em up finally sees launch on Nintendo’s platform!

Meet and team up with two Lassplanes, cherubic Alba Trossé and the stoic Hannah Brandenburg, build a relationship and take to the skies against the Imperial Fleet and perhaps uncover something that isn’t right within your own kingdom. What ending will you see and who will you experience it with?

To celebrate the launch of the game on the Switch, you can enjoy a 20% discount off on the game for a limited time and if you want the title on PC, the game is available at 30% off as it is part of the Steam’s Visual Novel Fest going on until March 10th at 10am PST/1pm EST.

Kamikaze Lassplanes screens:



Kamikaze Lassplanes – Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer | Nintendo Switch, Steam

Kamikaze Lassplanes - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer | Nintendo Switch, Steam

Watch this video on YouTube