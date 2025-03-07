Tickets for this Summer’s round of Pokémon Go Fests are now available

The days will only be getting longer and warmer soon and it seems the team at Niantic has a pretty novel idea of where you can spend your time…Outside! Pokémon Go, the collaboration between the location based game maker, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company is set to have a series of events this summer around the world which will urge players to complete research tasks and well…catch Pokémon.

City specific Pokémon Go Fests will be coming to Osaka, Japan; Jersey City, New Jersey, USA; and Paris, France with a global event closing out the month of June. The city specific events are paid events with early bird tickets available now at a discount and the global event will be free for all with optional purchases that can enhance your gameplay. In addition to a discount, those who purchase before April 15th and play the game during the period of April 8th to the 15 will be granted access to a special research opportunity that when completed will give you a chance encounter with Skiddo.

This series of events will allow players to get their first shot at encountering (and hopefully capturing) Volcanion, the Fire/Water Mythical Pokémon that debuted in the Gen VI titles (X, Y, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire). You’ll also get early access to the encountering the other forms of Zacian and Zamazenta!

Those who want to wear their Pokémon Go fandom will also have an opportunity to pick up physical merchandise such as t-shirts, hoodies, pins and even backpacks (Pins and Backpacks are exclusive to the Jersey City and Paris events). Purchasing a Backpack will also grant you a code that will give you the item in-game, meaning your avatar can rock the same satchel as you are!

Links to purchase tickets for the events are available on this blog post and the dates and locations are detailed below..

Pokémon GO Fest – Osaka will take place May 29-June 1 at the iconic Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, in Suita city, contiguous with Osaka city. Trainers will immerse themselves in a vibrant tapestry of various trees and flora throughout its grounds.

Pokémon GO Fest – Jersey City will take place June 6-8 at Liberty State Park in New Jersey City. Trainers will be able to take in the iconic New York City skyline alongside historic Ellis Island and all under the watchful eye of the Statue of Liberty.

Pokémon GO Fest – Paris will take place June 13-15 at the elegant Parc de Sceaux just outside of the city. Marvel at the City of Lights all throughout this jam-packed weekend.

Pokémon GO Fest – Global will take place on June 28-29 all around the world at no cost. Trainers can upgrade their experience with an event ticket for more rewards, special bonuses and an encounter with Volcanion.

Pokémon Go is available now on iOS and Android.