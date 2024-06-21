Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for the Nintendo Switch gears up for a July 11 departure

Bandai Namco is taking their sweet, sweet time releasing the very content complete Nintendo Switch version of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, but don’t worry fans, we’re almost there!

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition is on the runway for a July 11th, 2024 release and it’ll be totally packed with content, including all six DLC packs released for the original game and a plethora of special bonuses such as a music player mode, additional aircraft, skins, emblems and more.

Check out the Switch version in action below, and stay tuned for the launch!

ACE COMBAT 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition — System Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

The fictional continent of Usean has fallen under conflict between the Osean Federation and the Kingdom of Erusea, highly skilled pilots are needed once more. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is deploying ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION to Nintendo Switch on July 11. The new Switch version faithfully recreates the thrilling experience and explosive action of the 5-million-unit selling flight combat game. Soar through the clouds and over richly detailed terrain with exhilarating speed, experiencing the thrill of jetfighter combat in the game’s engaging story experience or against friends and foes in online multiplayer. ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN delivers intense dogfights and full 360-degree aerial combat, making it a must-have addition to any action game fan’s Switch library. For more information, please visit the official website. The full content included in ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION: ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN base game

Downloadable content ” Three original aircraft sets” + “Three SP missions”

Part 1 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set”

Part 2 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”

Part 3 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”

Part 4 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor”

Part 5 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead raid”

Part 6 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – 10 million Relief Plan”

Bonus “Music Player Mode”

Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-

Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II

3 popular aircraft skins from the past series

8 popular emblems of the past series The Nintendo Switch version of the game includes all original content and faithfully recreates the fast-paced action of the original. It also includes the game’s 2-8 player multiplayer combat, along with other features. ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION will be available for the Nintendo Switch beginning July 11. The game is currently available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.