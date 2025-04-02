Tough Guys, Detective Guy, Edgy Hedgehog, “slimes” and more round off SEGA’s contribution to the Nintendo Switch 2 launch

Blast Processing isn’t going to keep this quartet of SEGA titles from getting into the hands of Nintendo Switch 2 owners. SEGA was very much a part of today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and the publisher offered 5 titles that will be available during the course of the platform’s launch window.

Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut

Leading off is the title which has been credited for the rise in popularity of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Yakuza series. Originally released in 2015, this prequel takes us into a tale where both series lead Kazuma Kiryu and perennial series favorite Goro Majima became the men we grew to love. Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut will further expand this origin tale with new cutscenes and hopefully will shed new light to familiar characters. You’ll also be able to prove you are the toughest Yakuza around in the online MP mode “ Red Light Raid” where you can take control of 1 of 60 selectable characters. Finally if reading is too much for you, the game will have English and Chinese voice acting. Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut will launch on June 5th, 2025.



Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army

Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army was recently revealed to the world and it seems the Devil Summoner will be taking his craft to the Switch 2. The game is going to be a faithful remake of Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army with enhanced visuals and plenty of quality of life additions. It’s safe to assume the Switch 2 will launch with other SKUs which is June 19th, 2025…but if it is not we’ll surely find out as the launch date approaches.



Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

The puzzling mash up of two iconic…er puzzle games is back. The worlds of Tetris and Puyo Puyo collide once again as players can compete against each other in each game type or even a fusion of both! This one’s gonna launch on June 5th 2025.



Sonic x Shadow Generations

The Year of Shadow might’ve come to an end, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of the “Ultimate Life Form”. Experience the events from Sonic Generations from another view as Shadow revisits his own past, gaining new powers to prevent Black Doom from taking over the World.

Two Point Museum

Finally, create the museum of your dreams in Two Point Museum, where you can send your staff to procure (legally…I’m sure) precious artifacts for you to exhibit. While you may want to only show dinosaurs, your clientele might have other preferences. Listen to them and build a learning institute which will bring in visitors from around the world!

While we have concrete release dates for some of these titles on the Switch 2, you’ll have to stay tuned to SEGA and their various social media channels to find out the latest news on these and any other future titles coming to the Nintendo Switch 2!