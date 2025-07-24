Assassin’s Creed Shadows gets a Summer Roadmap update

Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be on the receiving end of a quite robust Summer Update which begins rolling out at the very end of this month and continues through mid September.

New Game+ is set to hit on July 29th, along with level cap bump, new rewards, and additional Trophies/Achievements too. Then a bit later in September, the “Fast Forward Time of Day” feature goes live, alongside the ability to unfog the whole World Map, and even more free content. And last but not least, the Claws of Awaji expansion finally is made available to everyone who owns Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which was a perk that Ubisoft provided to everyone when the game was delayed. So there’s not a bad set of content and quality of life improvements on the way for sure.

See the roadmap below along with the video showing off what to expect from the game in the coming months.

