Nintendo announces even more MAR10 Day fun for today including a new LEGO Mario Kart Set

It’s a… officially MAR10 Day 2025! And while Nintendo already announced some festivities, deals and events, they reserved some fun announcements for today as well.
Case in point, the new 1,972-piece LEGO Mario Standard Kart Set which is available for pre-order on LEGO.com and will be available May 15 for $169.99. Other announcements include the Super Mario Bros. 3 soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, the sweepstakes for a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, and some more offers on “Mario and Friends” Nintendo Switch games.
Check out those additional details and whatnot below!
LEGO Mario Standard Kart Set product shots:
Happy MAR10 Day! Today Nintendo announced even more ways that fans can celebrate Mario’s big day. Nintendo Switch Online members* can relive their early memories of Mario and friends with additional Game Boy classics and the Super Mario Bros. 3 soundtrack on Nintendo Music. Nintendo is also partnering with LEGO to officially unveil the newest addition to the LEGO Super Mario range for Adults – a detailed, posable display model featuring Mario in his Standard Kart. In addition, eligible fans can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida to visit the all-new Universal Epic Universe, featuring SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. Plus, there are added gaming offers and events happening all over the country for MAR10 Day!
Run, jump, slide or fly over to Mario.Nintendo.com for a full round-up of MAR10 Day fun:
- More Mario Entertainment with Nintendo Switch Online – Additional games and content featuring Mario and friends are now available to Nintendo Switch Online members. Don’t have a membership? Through March 17, you can claim a code for a 14-day free trial membership
- Super Mario Bros. 3 Soundtrack – Check out music from Super Mario Bros. 3 on Nintendo Music – a smart device app featuring an ever-expanding collection of soundtracks from Nintendo games.
- Additional Game Boy Classics – Rediscover the 1995 Game Boy puzzle game Mario’s Picross and the 1994 Game Boy puzzle-platform adventure Donkey Kong.
- Offers on Mario and Friends Nintendo Switch Games:
- Through Sunday, March 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the My Nintendo Store and Nintendo eShop are offering 30% off select Mario and friends titles, including – for the first time – Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Other titles included in the offer are Super Mario RPG, Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. Enjoy an extra 33% off on Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2 and more.
- Select Nintendo Switch games featuring Mario and friends are available for a suggested retail price of $39.99, including Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario RPG, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD at participating retailers. Also, Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be available for a suggested retail price of just $29.99. Additional details available here.
- LEGO® Mario & Standard Kart Set – Ready, Set, Let’s Go! Announcing the newest addition to the LEGO® Super Mario™ range for Adults – Fans can show their love for the Mario Kart™ series with this detailed, posable display model featuring Mario in his Standard Kart. This 1,972-piece set is available now for pre-order at LEGO.com and will be available May 15!
- An Epic SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ Sweepstakes**: Eligible fans can visit the My Nintendo website for a chance to win a trip for four to Orlando, Florida for a 4-night visit to experience all four theme parks of Universal Orlando Resort! Once there, they can explore the immersive worlds of the all-new Universal Epic Universe theme park, featuring SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™. From the fun of Mario Kart™ to careening through Donkey Kong Country™, you and your family can experience all the interactive excitement!
- My Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge: Now through March 17, players across the globe will join forces to try and finish one million combined laps in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game for an opportunity to receive 310 My Nintendo Platinum Points***. In-game tournament code: 1152-2501-4827. Visit My Nintendo for details.
- JetBlue “Cloudtop Cruiser” Featuring Mario and Friends: JetBlue and Nintendo have partnered on a custom livery featuring Mario and friends! The Airbus A320 Restyled aircraft named “Cloudtop Cruiser” features a bright, colorful design featuring Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Bowser, Donkey Kong and Yoshi. Click here to see the aircraft’s transformation.
- MAR10 Day Events Around the Country:
- Nintendo New York MAR10 Day Event: From 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET, stop by the Nintendo New York store and chat with Mario via a giant LED wall. From 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET, fans will have the opportunity to participate in an in-person meet and greet with Mario and Luigi.
- GameStop Game Demo Events – On March 15 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. local time, select GameStop locations will host free demos of games with Mario on Nintendo Switch – including Super Mario Party Jamboree, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and more – with Nintendo giveaways while supplies last! For a list of participating stores, visit the GameStop official site.
There are so many more ways to enjoy MAR10 Day, whether it’s playing Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model + Super Mario Bros. Wonder Bundle (available online, on the My Nintendo Store and in select retail stores while supplies last), waking up with an additional Super Mario Bros. theme (available today!) on Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo and more. Be sure to visit Mario.Nintendo.com for a full list of MAR10 Day activities.