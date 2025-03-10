Nintendo announces even more MAR10 Day fun for today including a new LEGO Mario Kart Set

It’s a… officially MAR10 Day 2025! And while Nintendo already announced some festivities, deals and events, they reserved some fun announcements for today as well.

Case in point, the new 1,972-piece LEGO Mario Standard Kart Set which is available for pre-order on LEGO.com and will be available May 15 for $169.99. Other announcements include the Super Mario Bros. 3 soundtrack on the Nintendo Music app, the sweepstakes for a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, and some more offers on “Mario and Friends” Nintendo Switch games.

Check out those additional details and whatnot below!

LEGO Mario Standard Kart Set product shots: