Battlefield 6 reveal trailer has been deployed

EA promised that we would get a look at the next generation of Battlefield titles this morning, and they have most certainly delivered.

Battlefield 6, which is headed to the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, doesn’t have an actual release date yet, but this explosive official reveal trailer and the upcoming multiplayer gameplay world reveal set for July 31, should provide us enough coverage to keep us excited for more details, media and an eventual launch date announcement.

Check out the official reveal trailer below and the first slice of info for the game below.

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer



Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. and Battlefield Studios unveiled the reveal trailer for Battlefield 6, providing the world’s first full look at the ultimate all-out warfare experience. The trailer offers a first look at Pax Armata, a Private Military Corporation bankrolled by former NATO states whose agenda threatens to throw the world into global conflict. This sets the scene for what players can expect on the battlefield – both in multiplayer and the return of the series’ single player campaign. In Battlefield 6, the series’ incredible blend of visceral combat, epic warfare, and player freedom returns. Blow through walls and bring down buildings for a tactical advantage or take to the skies in white-knuckle dogfights. Take part in a war filled with tanks, fighter jets, and sweeping combat at a grand scale but remember: the deadliest weapon is your squad. You won’t have to wait long to learn more about Battlefield 6. On Thursday, July 31 at 11:30 AM PDT / 14:30 PM EDT, a blockbuster multiplayer reveal event will be held live with the developers from Battlefield Studios. This is the biggest moment in Battlefield history, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. This epic showcase will lift the curtain on Battlefield 6’s much-anticipated multiplayer features and demonstrate why this is the most ambitious title in the series’ history, with an explosive showcase of some of the jaw-dropping maps players will battle across, the suite of modes both new and returning, and much much more. Following this broadcast, your favorite first-person shooter creators will also be sharing the first ever Battlefield 6 gameplay streams, revealing unprecedented access to the game, with talent joining in from live events all over the world, from Los Angeles, Berlin, Paris and London – with a follow up event occurring in Hong Kong on August 2. The event will be available to stream live on YouTube and Twitch and accessible during and after the event for at least 12 months at ea.com/news. Battlefield Studios are a united team comprised of many of the best developers in FPS working as a single unit to build the future of Battlefield. This team includes Criterion Games, DICE, Motive Studio, and Ripple Effect. Visit us on Battlefield.com. Join the official Battlefield community channels over at discord.gg/Battlefield. Follow us on @Battlefield to stay informed on the latest updates, and @BattlefieldCom for the rollout of live updates.