Guilty Gear -STRIVE- finally brings the fight to the Nintendo Switch

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- has been a mainstay in the fighting game community since its release in 2021. Daredevils ran amuck on the PC, PlayStation and Xbox, however Nintendo fans were left in the dust. Well this changes today as Guilty Gear -STRIVE- finally arrives onto the Nintendo Switch fashionably late, but brought plenty of things as a make good.

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition will include all 28 characters released since the game’s initial release (Seasons 1-3). As an added bonus, the first character of the game’s 4th Season Pass, Queen Dizzy will be free to download. The Initial physical editions of the game will also include a mini soundtrack, Guilty Gear Digital Art Collection and a reversible cover jacket.

To commemorate the game’s launch Arc System Works will be livestreaming on the company’s Twitch Channel on January 23rd, 2025 at 7pm PST/10pm EST. Hosted by CDawgVA, JWong (Justin Wong), Brian_F, and MMA Superstar Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, it will feature giveaways including copies of the game and a Nintendo Switch!

For those whose fortune doesn’t smile upon, you can get your hands on Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition physically at your local game store or digitally on the Nintendo eShop today!

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition – Launch Trailer



