Hitman World of Assassination gets the PS VR2 treatment on March 27th

The PlayStation VR2 recently saw a drastic price cut to $399.99 and man is the timing perfect…because IO Interactive just shared new footage of Hitman World of Assassination’s PS VR2 gameplay.

While the game has explored VR in the past, technical limitations prevented the team from implementing features such as dual wielding and full-ambidexterity. In the PS VR2 version you can finally equip Agent 47’s Silverballers, although I would highly advise against it unless you’re not looking to achieve a Silent Assassin rating. Immersion will also be enhanced in this version as you will have to physically perform actions such as swiping key cards, poisoning drinks, opening doors and more.

Owners of Hitman World of Assassination on PS5 can pay $9.99 to gain access the PS VR2 modes and those looking to dip your toes can purchase the HITMAN WOA Part One – VR2 Edition, but this one will only give you the 6 missions of Hitman 1 and it’s associated PS VR2 counterpart for $39.99.

HITMAN World of Assassination – PS VR2 – VR Games Showcase Trailer



