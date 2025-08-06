Xbox Game Pass titles for August 2025: Rain World, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, MechWarrior 5: Clans

Heads up Game Pass subscribers, Microsoft has dropped off info for the next batch of Console/PC/Cloud Game Pass titles set to be included in the library for members to access.

The highlights in this wave includes Rain World, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Citizen Sleeper 2, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, MechWarrior 5: Clans and quite a few more! See the official list below and at the official Xbox Wire post.

As usual it’s your last chance to check out some of the games set to fall out of the library soon as well.

See the details below!



Available Today Rain World (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard You are a nomadic slugcat, both predator and prey in a broken ecosystem. Grab your spear and brave the industrial wastes, hunting enough food to survive, but be wary – other, bigger creatures have the same plan… Coming Soon Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

Now with Game Pass Standard Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is a dice-driven RPG in a human and heartfelt sci-fi world. You are an escaped android, with a malfunctioning body, a price on your head and no memory of your past. Get a ship, find a crew, and take on contracts while you navigate across the Starward Belt. Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

Now with Game Pass Standard Crash over and over until you master the mountain in the snowy follow up to Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Now supporting up to 8 players via cross platform multiplayer – work your way down the slopes as a group sharing a small number of checkpoints, or risk it all in a breakneck race to the base! MechWarrior 5: Clans (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

Now with Game Pass Standard In MechWarrior 5: Clans, players become new Smoke Jaguar pilots in the Clan Invasion of the Inner Sphere. Lead a five-mech “Star” squad across diverse planets, engaging in an expansive campaign with immersive gameplay and intricate combat. Armed with customizable BattleMechs featuring cutting-edge technologies, players explore a wealth of tactical options and strategic possibilities. Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S) – August 6

Now with Game Pass Standard Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is an action-packed, third-person shooter and trap defense game. Evolve as an orc-slaying War Mage through rogue-lite choices and obliterate, eviscerate, and incinerate massive hordes with up to four players. Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined. Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 12

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard Returning to the Game Pass library and set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat. And don’t forget to watch Alien: Earth, starting August 12 on FX and streaming on Hulu. 9 Kings (Game Preview) (PC) – August 14

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass A fast-paced roguelike kingdom builder. Grow your empire and fight massive battles against powerful rival kings. Break the game with thousands of insane builds to become the King of Kings.