Hitman World of Assassination sets its sights on a PlayStation VR2 release this winter

It’s about damn time. IO Interactive, during Sony’s latest State of Play event, revealed that Hitman is finally coming to the PlayStation VR2 in the form of Hitman World of Assassination. Hitman III for the original PlayStation VR was a really great experience, so we’re excited that the latest generation of PS VR players also will get a chance to step into the stylish virtual shoes of Agent 47 soon.

Set to release later this year, Hitman World of Assassination will feature the full campaign in VR, and those who already own the PS5 version can get the VR upgrade pack for only $9.99. The PS VR2 experience will include some additional features such as dual wielding, room-scale implementation, adaptive trigger support and “full ambidexterity”. Either way, check out the announcement trailer and read on for more info and/or check out the official blog, here: https://ioi.dk/hitman/news/2024/woa-coming-to-psvr2.

HITMAN World of Assassination – PSVR2 Announcement Trailer:



IO Interactive, the independent video game developer and publisher behind, among others, the internationally acclaimed HITMAN franchise, debuted a first look at HITMAN World of Assassination on PlayStation VR2 during the PlayStation State of Play. Planned for release in December 2024, the PlayStation VR2 version of HITMAN World of Assassination will feature brand-new VR features including dual-wielding, full ambidexterity, room-scale implementation, as well as general improved VR experience through new intuitive controls and gameplay mechanics. Players will be able to access the PSVR2 version through an upgrade pack available for HITMAN World of Assassination owners on PlayStation 5. HITMAN World of Assassination on PlayStation VR2 will support the full main campaign of HITMAN World of Assassination, allowing players to enjoy the award-winning game with added immersion and brand-new additions. Become the world’s best assassin through the 4K HDR display of PlayStation VR2. Explore your surroundings, create unique strategies using the environment, disguise yourself to blend in the crowd, and strike when the timing is right, all through Agent 47’s eyes. HITMAN World of Assassination on PlayStation VR2 has been enhanced to completely immerse players during their missions. Now supporting dual-wielding, a wide array of actions and interactions have been added, including the possibility of performing actions with both controllers at the same time, active reloading, on-body weapon holstering, aiming through the sniper’s scope. Enhancements have been added to improve the core VR experience, such as Room scale implementation, spatial interactions to touch, grab, and position, integration of the PlayStation VR2 controllers’ adaptative triggers, and many more. Players who already own HITMAN World of Assassination on PlayStation 5 will be able to buy an upgrade pack to the PlayStation VR2 content for $9.99, €9.99, £8.99. HITMAN World of Assassination will launch on PlayStation VR2 for PlayStation 5 in December 2024. HITMAN World of Assassination is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.