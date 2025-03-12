PS Plus Game Catalog for March 2025: UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Arcade Paradise

Heads up PlayStation Plus subscribers (those of the higher-end Extra and Premium tier varieties), the next set of Game Catalog releases are almost upon us.

That means as of Tuesday, March 18th, 2025 there will be some high profile titles including UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions and more for PS4 and/or PS5 added to the Game Catalog… along with a few others including “classics” such as a handful of Armored Core titles, and also Arcade Paradise VR for the PS VR2.

See the list below and also at the PS Blog.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

UFC 5 | PS5

What makes an MMA fight? It’s the stakes, technique, drama and pure reality of the moment. UFC 5 captures that in more authentic detail than ever before, from next-generation graphics upgrades that give animations new life, damage systems that marry the brutality and strategy of the fight game, gameplay updates that make the action feel even more fluid and realistic and much more. Powered by Frostbite engine’s advanced rendering capabilities, your favorite fighters now have unparalleled character likenesses to complement next-level environment fidelity that’ll make their walk to the Octagon feel like a PPV main event.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | PS4, PS5

Enter a mythological Persia-inspired world in the grip of a corrupting curse. Boasting a striking, stylish new aesthetic, this thrilling action-adventure introduces a brand-new Prince. As sword-wielding prodigy Sargon, you’ll combine acrobatic combat with extraordinary Time Powers and super abilities to navigate diverse biomes filled with time-corrupted enemies and mythological beasts. It’s time to write a new legend.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4

Based on the globally beloved anime series, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is an arcade soccer game bringing a refreshing look to the genre with exhilarating action and non-stop over the top shots. Create your own characters with new skills and abilities, and build your dream team to play offline or online. And if you want a real taste of the world, two story modes are available. Episode: Tsubasa lets you experience the events as seen in the anime and Episode: New Hero is a brand-new original story.

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy | PS4, PS5

Universal Century 0079: Flowers bloom even in the flames of war. In order to break through the deteriorating war situation in the North American continent, the Noisy Fairy, a secret unit under the direct control of Kycilia of the Principality of Zeon and led by Alma, is pushing forward in the One Year War against the Earth Federation Forces. Grasp the unshakable bonds between comrades in this epic single-player battle action game…

Arcade Paradise | PS4, PS5

Go from rags to arcade riches in this ’90s retro arcade and light-management sim combo, originally released in 2022. Rebel against your father’s wishes and create a games arcade to give the sleepy town of Grindstone something to really get excited about. Take on the role of Ashley and manage the day-to-day tasks of running the family laundromat. Wash rags, invest the profits and build your very own Arcade Paradise. The more arcade cabinets you install, the more players will spend, with over 35 fully playable games to unlock. But remember, you don’t have time to just stand around setting the highest scores…

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PS4, PS5

Become BOB, a reckless bouncy hero embarking on a quest of epic adventures and chaos. Bang-On Balls: Chronicles is a glorious bouncy 3D platforming and combat game inspired by some of the best in the genre. Bounce between multiple (slightly inaccurate) historically themed open worlds each with their own unique mechanics, items, and enemies in single player, 2-player split screen, and online co-op up to 4 players. Roll into jam packed open worlds that let you explore and utterly smash them to pieces in the process!

You Suck at Parking | PS4, PS5

Prepare to take part in the world’s most extreme parking experience in You Suck at Parking, the only game where your driving skills aren’t as important as your parallel parking skills. Race against the clock to yank your handbrake in over 270 wild levels with ever-increasing difficulty. Going furiously fast to the designated parking spot will not only ensure you remain extremely cool, calm, and collected; but unlock cool new customization options to pimp your ride with.

Syberia – The World Before | PS4, PS5

Unravel the intertwined fates of Kate Walker, a New-York attorney whose life was turned around by the call to adventure, and Dana Roze, a young and promising pianist in Vaghen whose career is threatened by the shadow of the Second World War. Syberia: The World Before is the culminating point of the late Benoit Sokal’s steampunk and wondrous universe. After the first 2 Syberia game’s in the early 2000’s, now considered Point and Click classics, and the 3rd installment of the series in 2017, Syberia is back in all its glory, with a brand new story that can be played independently and modern graphics.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Arcade Paradise VR | PS VR2

Enter the virtual realm in Arcade Paradise VR. This PS VR2 title, released last year is transporting you back to 1993 for an all-new immersive experience oozing with retro-fuelled gaming nostalgia. This PS VR2 title, released last year, transports you back to 1993 for an all-new immersive experience oozing with retro-fuelled gaming nostalgia. Taking you on an empowering journey from rags to riches, Arcade Paradise is an adventure and light-management sim combo game where you transform the decrepit King Wash laundromat into a thriving business. Featuring 12 fully realized VR cabinets alongside 27 traditionally controlled games from the original release, it’s time to play, profit and purchase your way to your very own Arcade Paradise.

Armored Core | PS4, PS5

The very first entry to FromSoftware’s now iconic Armored Core franchise came out in 1997 on the original PlayStation. The world has fallen to ruin in an all-out war known as the Great Destruction. With countries and governments extinct, and humankind driven to underground cities, corporations soon ignite a vicious battle to reinstate the surface. Play as a Raven, a mercenary piloting the humanoid war machine, Armored Core (AC), and carry out a variety of missions. Choose and freely combine from a huge number of parts, including head, core, arms, legs and weapons, to create your own original mech before taking it into combat.

Armored Core: Project Phantasma | PS4, PS5

Released the same year in Japan (and in 1998 in North America) on the original PlayStation, Armored Core: Project Phantasma is FromSoftware’s second entry in the mech action and customization series. When tasked with infiltrating the subterranean urban complex, Amber Crown, the player encounters another Raven by the name of Sumika Juutilainen. Her mission is to take down the enigmatic Doomsday Organization and she enlists the player’s help as the two push further into the complex.

Armored Core: Master of Arena | PS4, PS5

The third entry in the series, Armored Core: Master of Arena, hit the original PlayStation two years later in 1999. With the help of Operator Lana Neilson, the player becomes a Raven, and carries out a variety of missions as they seek revenge for the loss of their family at the hands of Hustler One – the top-ranked Raven and pilot of the infamous Nine-Ball AC. Players will also encounter the Arena, where their skills are put to the test against numerous AC pilots.