Meet Borderlands 4’s new Vault Hunter, Amon the Forgeknight

2K and Gearbox continue to drip feed Borderlands fans with new details for the much anticipated release of Borderlands 4, and today we get a better look at another new Vault Hunter, a tanky dude known as Amon the Forgeknight.

Being a Forgeknight, Amon has access to a set of weapons and equipment known as Forgeweapons, such as a Forgehammer, a pair of elemental Forgeaxes, and also a Forgeshield and Forgedrone, which provide offensive, defensive and support skills.

Have a look at then new trailer, and stay tuned for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC release on September 12th, 2025, and then October 3rd on the Switch 2.

Borderlands 4 – Official Gameplay Overview – Amon:



Borderlands 4 - Official Gameplay Overview - Amon

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software shared the Gameplay Overview for Amon the Forgeknight, the third in a series of introductions to the four all-new Vault Hunters who are wreaking havoc on Kairos in Borderlands 4! If you love running headfirst into battle, soaking up damage and dishing it out in equal measure, you’d do well to check out Amon. In addition to being a resilient frontliner, Amon has a mechanically complex set of Action Skills with primary and secondary functions that’ll leave room for experimentation, even with the most experienced players. In the Amon Gameplay Overview, you can watch Amon tear his enemies asunder with an arsenal of Forgeweapons, which take form via the Forgedrones stored within Amon’s cybernetic-enhanced beefcake body. Amon can attack or defend as needed, ready to pulverize enemies with a Forgehammer, slice them in twain with Forgeaxes, soak up damage with a Forgeshield, and much, much more. Borderlands 4 launches worldwide on September 12, 2025 via PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3, 2025 and is available for pre-order now across all platforms.